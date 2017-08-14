America's highest observastory, atop Mount Evans, isn't the place to watch the eclipse

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY - The total solar eclipse is fast approaching, and people want to know where the best places to witness the historic event will be.

The Meyer-Womble Observatory in Mount Evans comes to mind, being the highest astronomical observatory in America.

But the doors of the observatory will be shut tight and the 14,148 feet tall telescope will not be in use on the day of the eclipse.

The observatory is not on the path of totality. Robert Stencel, who helps run the observatory, said he would much rather watch the eclipse on the path rather than on Mount Evans.

"There will be research aircraft with proper scientific equipment flying along the path of totality," Stencel said. "And that wildly supersedes anything we could practically hope to do here."

RELATED: Get ready, we're less than a month from the solar eclipse

The observatory has been open since 1997, playing a crucial role in cosmic history. According to the University of Denver's astronomy professor, a part of Einstein's theory of relativity was demonstrated at Mount Evans.

© 2017 KUSA-TV