Amidst tragedy, here are some ways to give back to the community

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - It's been a heavy few days. We don't need to link you to the stories for you to know what's going on.

We want to direct our attention to something else, something good we can all do.

Here's six ways we can give back to our community.

Become a mentor for at-risk youth students

You can mentor and tutor students in Denver Public Schools who are under-resourced and face challenges like homelessness.

Denver Kids, Inc. and Denver Urban Scholars are both looking for volunteers who are willing to pour into students' lives. (Click on their websites for more information on how to get involved).

Help formerly homeless families

You can help watch kids while parents attend life skill classes, teach those classes, and serve meals at the Bannock Youth and Family Center. The center is dedicated to helping rebuilding the lives of families who have dealt with homelessness.

Here's where you can register: http://bit.ly/2AdKzKY

Rake leaves at senior citizens' backyards

Help senior citizens with their yard work, which could be a difficult task for some of them. Whether it's a single day project or a weekly commitment, you can partner with Yard Angels.

Here's where you can register: http://bit.ly/2yb49qX

Serve breakfast to the homeless

Prepare and serve food for 60 to 80 homeless youth at Urban Peak. The next event will be on Monday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Here's more information: http://bit.ly/2actWFI

9Cares Colorado Shares

Start gathering clothes, toys, coats and food to donate. For more than 35 years, 9Cares Colorado Shares has been the region’s largest single-day food drive, collecting food for more than 100 Colorado food banks. This year's drive falls on Saturday, Nov 18. There are plenty of drop-off locations.

Get all the information on the types of items you can donate here.

Donate and distribute food for low-income families

The City Harvest Food Bank collects perishable and non-perishable donated food to distribute to over 70 community pantries.

Here's where you can sign up to volunteer: http://bit.ly/2h9t1bx

For more ways to volunteer, you can visit these websites:

Volunteers of America- Colorado Branch

VolunteerMatch

