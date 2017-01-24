An 85-year-old sculptor found art after retirement

KUSA - If you’ve ever gone through Loveland, Colorado, you may have noticed the beautiful sculptures that fill the town.

“I’ve got lots of room for improvement,” Stuart McDonald says humbly while designing a sculpture of his own, after finding inspiration in his town.

McDonald's been working on his “Liberty in Action" piece for about six weeks. It’s a combination of the Statue of Liberty and the Heisman Trophy. Today’s political climate makes this combination feel appropriate to the 85-year-old artist.

“It’s all been a learning experience, and God knows I’ve learned a lot from this,” says McDonald.

The art in Loveland inspired him to take up sculpting in May 2016. McDonald is retired and decided he wanted to be a part of the art scene. He believes it’s important for everyone, no matter what their age, to keep learning.

“Regardless of your age you’re never too old to learn something new,” he says. “To make new friends and to enjoy life, and by all means go for it.”

Meet Stuart McDonald and his wife in the video above, shot by photojournalist Mike Grady. You'll smile before you finish watching.

