An overdue 'thank you' for Vietnam era veterans in Colorado

600 veterans responded to the idea of hosting commemoration ceremonies marking 50 years since the time of the war.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 7:44 PM. MDT March 24, 2017

LAKEWOOD, COLO. - Some of the people wearing military uniforms after the Vietnam War were treated with disrespect, but on Friday, for perhaps the first time, they were shown gratitude.

A call recently went to Vietnam era veterans in Colorado, asking if they'd like to participate in a commemoration ceremony marking 50 years since the time of the war.

Six-hundred veterans responded, a number so unexpected and overwhelming, that eight ceremonies were planned to honor them each of them.

They had tears in their eyes as they told their stories, and received the a lapel pin for their service.

Photojournalist Eric Kehe takes us to Lakewood for an exercise in gratitude. See the story in the video above.

