An overdue 'thank you' for Vietnam era veterans in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. - Some of the people wearing military uniforms after the Vietnam War were treated with disrespect, but on Friday, for perhaps the first time, they were shown gratitude.

A call recently went to Vietnam era veterans in Colorado, asking if they'd like to participate in a commemoration ceremony marking 50 years since the time of the war.

Six-hundred veterans responded, a number so unexpected and overwhelming, that eight ceremonies were planned to honor them each of them.

They had tears in their eyes as they told their stories, and received the a lapel pin for their service.

Photojournalist Eric Kehe takes us to Lakewood for an exercise in gratitude. See the story in the video above.

