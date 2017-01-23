Anastasiya Bolton honored for 'first vote as American' commentary

DENVER - 9NEWS reporter Anastasiya Bolton was recognized this weekend by the American Legion Department of Colorado.

They awarded her for her commentary that aired on Next in November. You may recall that she shared her perspective about the power of voting, and the importance of her first vote as an American citizen.

COMMENTARY: My first vote as an American

Bolton spoke about what it means “to be heard,” after coming from a country where she didn’t feel that way.

The American Legion gave her a plaque that reads, "You will make a difference, now and in the future. The American Legion is proud to recognize you, for you are truly, a proud American."

9NEWS morning anchor Gary Shapiro. 9NEWS photojournalist Manny Sotelo and and 9NEWS reporter Chris Vanderveen were also honored by the American Legion.

