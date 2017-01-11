Answers to our 9 Broncos questions in less than 1 minute

Secondary Coach Vance Joseph of the San Francisco 49ers talking with Keaton Kristick #45 and Taylor Mays #23 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Candlestick Park. The Niners defeated the Vikings 15-10 (Photo: Michael Zagaris, 2010 Michael Zagaris)

Vance Joseph is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos.

9NEWS Broncos guy Mike Klis has been talking and tweeting, tweeting and talking, all night and all day about this. So Next gave him our nine biggest questions about the current status of the team, for him to answer in less than a minute.

Vance Joseph? John Elway? Risk level? Wade Phillips? Quarterback? Romo? Playoffs? Super Bowl? Tired?

Answers in that video above.

