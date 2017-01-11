KUSA
Answers to our 9 Broncos questions in less than 1 minute

Next With Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6 p.m. 01/11/2017

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 8:21 PM. MST January 11, 2017

Vance Joseph is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos.

9NEWS Broncos guy Mike Klis has been talking and tweeting, tweeting and talking, all night and all day about this. So Next gave him our nine biggest questions about the current status of the team, for him to answer in less than a minute.

  1. Vance Joseph?
  2. John Elway?
  3. Risk level?
  4. Wade Phillips?
  5. Quarterback?
  6. Romo?
  7. Playoffs?
  8. Super Bowl?
  9. Tired?

Answers in that video above.

