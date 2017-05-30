KUSA
Apartment construction underway near site of Firestone explosion

Exactly where the pipes run underground has been a mystery to the public for years until now.

FIRESTONE, COLO. - A viewer wrote to 9NEWS after something caught his eye, near the site of a home explosion in Firestone.

Corky in Fort Collins asked: "Are those apartments or a motel under construction? Seem awfully close to that well that destroyed the home?"

We checked, and he's right. They're the Firestone Meadow Apartments coming in Spring 2017, we're told -- pretty much now. The number for the complex, though, is currently disconnected.

