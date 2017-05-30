Apartment construction underway near site of Firestone explosion

FIRESTONE, COLO. - A viewer wrote to 9NEWS after something caught his eye, near the site of a home explosion in Firestone.
Corky in Fort Collins asked: "Are those apartments or a motel under construction? Seem awfully close to that well that destroyed the home?"
We checked, and he's right. They're the Firestone Meadow Apartments coming in Spring 2017, we're told -- pretty much now. The number for the complex, though, is currently disconnected.
