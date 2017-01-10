Arapahoe deputy hurt in crash on his way to investigation is back at work

Bill Foreman was just doing his job. He was a deputy, rushing to an emergency call last February, when he hit by another car on Iliff Avenue in Arapahoe County.

Foreman was seriously hurt on his way to investigate a report of a sexual assault. Police later found a 6-year-old boy had been killed in that case.

Foreman nearly died because of his injuries, and in fact he did, briefly.

"I was in a crash. I bled out. I died. It took five minutes of CPR to bring me back."

The last time we saw Foreman, he was training his body to walk again. Now, after 11 months that included intense rehabilitation and six surgeries, Foreman officially went back to work on Tuesday. He walked on his own with just the help of a cane.

Foreman isn't sure what his new role will be. He knows he won't be doing the same job as he has for the last 26 years.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I was going to be back in this building," he says, sitting at a desk, catching up on training videos. "Some people would say it's the perfect excuse to retire, to give up, but I didn't get in this line of work to give up."

Foreman said he heard from people across the country after his crash. He says the support, from strangers, renewed his faith in humanity.

