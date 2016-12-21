Art exhibit addresses homelessness in Denver

DENVER - "Dear Mayor Hancock, What are you going to do?"

That's the question student artists from Denver's North High School are asking about the ongoing problem of homelessness in the city - using an art exhibit at Platteforum downtown.

"Platteforum brings artists and residents from all over and pairs them with at-risk and marginalized youth to create social change," said Kim McCarty, the executive director of the organization.

"We host artist residencies and when the artist is here for their five to eight week visit we pair them with a youth group in the community," Rebecca Vaughan, the artistic director, said.

Student artists from Mi Casa at North High School created the temporary exhibition, "Dear Mayor Hancock, What are you going to do?," to depict homelessness using various platforms including audio, video and items from the streets.

"These kids when we first met them were really shy and then imagine watching a 15-year-old interview somebody who the culture has told them is a scary person, and what came out in the end was this wonderful communication and awareness of what's happening with everyday folks," said Vaughan.

Brooklyn writer and collage artist Sarah Gerard came up with the idea for the project. She coached the students through it during her residency at Platteforum.

Vaughan took Next's multi-media journalist Cody Broadway through the exhibit.

"The students wanted to represent what it was like to have the size of a sidewalk available to you and then they with masking tape created the outlined figures and how you as a person could fit into or not fit into the scale of the sidewalk."

McCarty tells Next the exhibit has gotten a positive response.

"We've gotten pretty amazing response including the mayor. The mayor came to visit the kids on their last day of their workshop when they were putting together the exhibition and spoke to the kids about homelessness and the kids were really excited because our mission is to give voice to youth and who better than the mayor to listen to what they have to say about it," McCarty said.

"To me, that is one of the most rewarding moments is seeing youth find their voice in a subject that can be difficult and how art facilitates that," Vaughan added.

The Mayor's Office released a statement about his visit and the exhibition.

"Mayor Hancock applauds the student artists for boldly engaging and learning about this critical issue. During his visit with them, the students articulated an overarching lesson they learned was that people experiencing homelessness face unique challenges. They are 100% right. People experience homelessness for a wide range of reasons so our approach as a community to helping those who are homeless must be just as broad. This year the city will spend almost $50 million on programs and initiatives geared toward helping this population. The city's overall strategy to help the homeless is a system of outreach and shelters, mental and behavioral health assistance, substance abuse support, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing. We commit to these students and the community at large that we will remained focused on increasing these services."

The exhibit will be featured through Friday, December 23.

Platteforum is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

