Artist builds 92-year-old man a bench at his favorite fishing spot in Aspen

Courtesy: The Aspen Times

ASPEN - Dr. Robert E. Wilson's favorite fishing spot has been Maroon Lake for more than 60 years.

It's where he taught his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren how to fly fish.

So, a Colorado Springs artist, Geoffrey Keating made a bench dedicated to him on Nov. 4, according to The Aspen Times.

Courtesy: The Aspen Times

Dr. Wilson wrote a quote to put on the bench.

"Rest, restore, revel in grandeur.

Possess the treasured moment.

Know, you are the keeper of the pristine."

Courtesy: The Aspen Times

This isn't the first bench you'll see in Aspen with the last name Wilson.

Dr. Robert E. Wilson's wife, who passed away from cancer, has a bench dedicated to her at the Aspen Pedestrian Mall. It says, "Lu Lynn Green Wilson Loved Aspen."

Courtesy: Aspen Pedestrian Mall

The couple now each has a bench in a town that holds a lot of meaning to them.

Courtesy: The Aspen Times

