Artist makes Denver more beautiful with a paint brush

Next has made it a mission of ours to introduce you to the people who make our city beautiful. That means, in part, murals.

The piece near the Alameda RTD station will take at least a month to complete, with days lasting up to 10 hours.

The artist, Aaron Glasson is being compensated through the Denver Urban Renewal Authority - a group that partners with different developers in the city - and helps fund their projects through TIF - or tax increment finance bonds. One percent of the money that goes toward each re-development project has to be used for art.

Glasson has murals around the world.

Just this year he's painted in Estonia, Sri Lanka and Mexico.

Photojournalist Tom Cole met the artist who is hard at work on a large piece of art near the Alameda RTD station. Watch the story in the video above.

