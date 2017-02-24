Artist restores mural along Cherry Creek trail that was ruined by graffiti

DENVER - Remember all of that graffiti spray-painted on this mural along the Cherry Creek Trail?

The artist hopes you don't.

Nigel Penhale spent the weekend painting over a tag on his mural.

He still has a few spots to touch up - but it's almost entirely done.

Penhale hopes to get it done in the next couple of days, then the city will clear coat over his work.

