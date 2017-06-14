Arvada store puts a spin on the traditional bike shop model

A New Spin bike shop in Arvada

ARVADA, COLO. - There is a new bike shop in Arvada that puts a spin on the old community bike shop model.

Owner Bob Matter opened up A New Spin on Earth Day, at West 64th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada.

His 26 year-old son, who has Autism spectrum disorder, inspired him to offer a place for everyone including those with cognitive disabilities.

A New Spin bike shop in Arvada

"We want people to feel like they're welcome regardless of their income level, their cognitive functioning level, their nationality; it doesn't matter. This is a place where everybody is welcome and to be part of it and to create a community together," says Matter.

Since opening they have received 80 bicycles.

They are still accepting donations and volunteers. You can get more information on their Facebook page.

Watch the full story, shot by photojournalist Tom Cole, in the video above.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV