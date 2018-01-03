As memorial grows for fallen Douglas Co. deputy, this man keeps watch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. - Randy Wittmer did not know Deputy Zackari Parrish, but says he sounded like an extraordinary person.

Wittmer's not the only one to feel that way. The police car outside of the Douglas County Sheriff's substation in Highlands Ranch, which is covered in flowers, cards, and balloons, tells him Deputy Parrish was loved by those who did know him, and appreciated by so many who didn't.

"It makes you feel sad and good at the same time, to see that humanity is still there," he says. "It just kind of takes your breath away when you look at it."

For the past two days, from morning to night, Wittmer has stood guard over the memorial, helping visitors if needed, and answering questions if asked.

His job, as he sees it?

"The watcher of the memorial," he says. "It's good for the healing for the community. You can tell it came from the heart."



Each day, the police car beneath is buried deeper in those items, as more neighbors visit the memorial, and its keeper.

