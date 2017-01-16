Ashley Burgemeister is Gunnison County's first female judge

Judge Ashley Burgemeister

GUNNISON COUNTY, COLO. - Gunnison County has a new judge. That, alone, isn't really news, but the county's new judge has another distinction.

Ashley Burgemeister is the first woman seated on the bench in the history of the county.

She went to CU-Boulder's law school and moved to Gunnison seven years ago, when her husband got a job. She started as a judicial assistant in Gunnison County and moved up in the ranks.

Burgemeister was sworn in last Tuesday. She replaced newly-retired Ben Eden, who had the position for almost 20 years and had been the longest-serving county court judge there.

Next decided to call her to offer congratulations:

"I would've never guessed... If you would've told me I would be a judge period, I would have laughed. L et alone serving as the county court judge this quickly... Perhaps my parents taught me that there weren't glass ceilings. And maybe going to an all girl's high school taught me that, as well... It was bound to happen in Gunnison. It could've been someone else, but I'm pretty honored it was me." -- Ashley Burgemeister

Burgemeister was 32 when she was sworn in, and turned 33 on Friday. She has a 7-month-old son and said her husband's support helped her succeed.

