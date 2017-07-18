KUSA
Asking Sen. Bennet: Are Democrats engaging enough in the healthcare conversation?

Sen. Cory Gardner's staff won't say where he stands on the new Republican plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement. Next asked Colorado's Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet when Democrats will be part of the health care solution.

July 18, 2017

Senator Cory Gardner's staff won't say where he stands on the new Republican plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement. The Senator hasn't granted anyone at 9NEWS an interview in seven weeks. His staff said Tuesday he hadn't decided whether to support the repeal and replacement plan which went down in flames the day before.

Democrats seem content to sit back and watch Republicans bicker aboard their bus as they drive it off a cliff. Unfortunately, that bus also holds the healthcare of every American. So today, politics guy Brandon Rittiman pressed Colorado's Democratic Senator MIchael Bennet on when Democrats will be part of the solution.

Our interview with Senator Bennet:

Click here if video does not appear

 

 

