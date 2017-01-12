Aspen Peak Winery in Bailey is up and running again after crash

BAILEY, COLO. - Four months after a semi slammed into a winery along Highway 285 in Bailey, the winery is making wine again in a temporary location. The actual facility is expected to re-open this year.

Aspen Peak Cellars is about to release a new wine: Crooked Tank Old Vine Zinfandel. The wine was in a fermenter when the truck slammed into the winery, destroying most of the property.

The tank holding the zinfandel was the only tank that made it through the wreckage. Aspen Peak was able to store it at Creekside Winery in Evergreen, until owner Marcel Flukiger and his wife could secure another facility up the road near Pine Junction.

“The day of the event was just crazy, because everything we had was the winery,” Flukiger said.

Aspen Peak had already faced a setback before the crash, when the barn that previously housed the winery burned down years prior.

Now housed in a temporary warehouse, Flukiger was able to secure new winemaking equipment with insurance funds and $25,000 raised by the community in Bailey to help him out.

“I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else, where we would get this kind of support, with the community like this, behind people that are in need of something,” he said.

Volunteers have really been there throughout the process. The days following the crash many people gathered and helped Flukiger recover about 3,000 bottles of wine from the wreckage. He said about 20,000 bottles stored there before the crash.

Bottle of Aspen Peak Cellars wine that survived, despite the building being hit by a semi truck.

The recovered bottles are for sale at Aspen Peak’s current tasting rooms: Grow Your Own in Conifer and Barn & Barrel in Florence.

No one was inside the winery when the truck slammed into it back in September of 2016. The winery was located at the bottom of Crow Hill, a 7 percent grade. Police said the trucker lost control.

The trucker was hospitalized with minor injuries at the time of the crash.

Flukiger said plans for a new building are in the works. It would stay in the same location, but the building would be angled away from the road.

Flukiger said he is also looking into plans for other safety measures including a concrete wall that would protect the property from the road.

He plans to re-open this summer.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)