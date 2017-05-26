Aspen woman says 'I was hoping to see a bear;' then one walked right up to her

Bear spotted bu hiker in Aspen. The animal walked right up to Jennie Contreras as she hid in a tree. Courtesy: Jennie Contreras

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - A woman in Aspen wanted to see a bear and she got her wish.

Jennie Contreras, a professional photographer who lives in Aspen, ran into a bear while hiking the Smuggler Loop Trail Thursday.

"It's funny because I was completely calm. I was hoping to see a bear," Contreras said.

Naturally, she pulled out her phone and started recording. She shared the video with the 9NEWS Facebook page.

As the bear kept coming, Jennie says she tried to hide behind a tree.

That's what they tell you to do, but they also tell you to make yourself known if the bear gets too close.

Jennie waited till the bear was about two feet away before she dropped the phone and screamed.

We asked her the only real question you can ask - what were you thinking?

"I was backed up against a tree and I was hiding in the tree," she said. "I expected the bear to turn right and go up the Iowa Shaft Trail, and she didn't, and literally it was within a few feet that I realized she wasn't turning and you know that's when I kind of surprised me and she was actually coming toward me. There was no eye contact she couldn't see my face so she must've been smelling me and just wondering what that was."

We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the video and asked the spokesman for the northwest region about Jennie's reaction.

"There are a couple of things that were done right," said Mike Porras. "The people did not turn and run. That's the first thing we tell you if you encounter a bear, if you encounter a lion, you don't want to turn and run. That could get the instincts of the animal to chase its prey."

Porras said there are some things Jennie could have done differently, like make herself known to the bear much earlier.

"The other things they could've tried is alerting the bear of its presence. Bears don't have very good eye sight, but they have a great sense of smell. They might've let the bear know, they might have clapped their hands, they might have talked to the bear in a firm manner, 'hey bear, we're here,' that kind of thing. But I can't say that they did anything wrong. Certaintly not turning and running, not having a dog, not panicking - letting the bear walk along and on it's way is probably about the best thing they could've done," he said.

CPW has a section on its website explaining what to do if you can encounter a bear, or other wildlife.

