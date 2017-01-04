Attn: Star Wars people - Denver's cold, but has nothing on Hoth

KUSA - Winter is coming here.

So how cold is it?

It's so cold that... you may need an other-wordly view to really get the right perspective.

"Right now, Colorado feels lot like Hoth, the ice planet from The Empire Strikes Back," Stefania Van Dyke told us.

She should know. She's been hanging out with all of the characters from Star Wars lately, down at the Denver Art Museum exhibit. Van Dyke is inside where it's warm but she think some of the space creatures could survive outside.

"With the cold weather, Chewy is going to be just fine," she says. "It's cold in Denver right now. It's really cold, and in the mountains, but don't cut open your tauntaun. It's not quite as cold as Hoth."

