Attorney group demands apology from Denver Sheraton for questioning conference guest in bathroom

Brandon Greene says he was questioned about whether he was a guest at the Sheraton Hotel in Denver while in a bathroom stall.

DENVER - Knock knock?

This isn't the start of a joke.

An attorney attending the Association of American Law Schools conference in Denver earlier this month experienced an unexpected knock. Now, more than 60 attorneys who attended that conference are demanding action from the downtown Denver Sheraton.

"I was in the stall and, sort of, from nowhere, there was a knock out on the stall door, and immediately after the knock, a voice said, 'Are you a guest here?'" said conference attendee Brandon Greene. "I was kind of shocked by this, so I replied and said, "I'm here for a conference, is this standard procedure to follow people into the bathroom and ask if they are a guest?"

Greene blogged about his experience in the Huffington Post in an article entitled, "Conferencing While Black at the Sheraton Denver Downtown."

"Let's say that somebody was transient and that person made it into the hotel and they made it into the bathroom. At that point, regardless of what the individual's status is, I don't know that any status or any lack of status would make it OK to go into a bathroom and question someone," said Greene. "If they say, 'No, I'm not a guest here,' what happens then? Are you going to bust in on them while they're using the restroom?"

He said he went to talk with hotel workers about his experience and got mostly a dismissive response.

"The initial response was like, 'I'm sorry for the inconvenience," said Greene about his first contact. "I think she was trying to be nice, so she asked if I drink coffee and slid me a Peet's gift card."

Greene said he eventually spoke with the security director, who asked about what he wearing when it happened.

"I described what I had on, and I said that's irrelevant because I was at a conference that people were dressed similar to me or dressed down," said Greene. "I was wearing jeans, brown loafers, sort of a cream-colored sports jacket and a button up shirt."

Then he said he was told something that the hotel chain is not willing to confirm for Next.

"The Director of Security said that they have problems with transients and those bathrooms down there are some of the bathrooms that transients use," said Greene.

The hotel told Next that, in reference to Green's experience, a bathroom attendant cleaning the men's room noticed a stall that was 'in use' for longer than 10 minutes, and then alerted hotel staff. A hotel worker then knocked on the door. The hotel said that at no time did anyone know who was inside the stall.

"(The security director) doesn't believe that any of the security officers have a racist bone in their body," said Greene. "When he says things like, 'I don't think my employees have a racist bone in their body,' that can be problematic because it limits their view which probably limits their training."

The General Manager of the Denver Sheraton emailed Greene, apologizing for the "unfortunate experience."

"We are very sorry that your experience was not met with the level of service we demand for our guests," the email said. The General Manager confirmed with Next that the email is authentic.

In a letter, dated May 17, 10 days after the incident, 63 members of the Clinicians of Color Committee of the Association of American Law Schools, sent a letter to Sheraton's corporate office, Marriott International.

Part of the letter reads:

"The treatment of our colleague was degrading and humiliating for him personally and offensive to us collectively…The lack of recognition by hotel staff and management as to the impact of this discriminatory behavior on a hotel guest of color is unjustifiable."

The group is asking that Marriott International:

Issue a written apology to Mr. Greene, specifically addressing what assumptions were made about him, the basis of those assumptions, and why the assumptions, the behavior of the employee, and the hotel’s responses to date were wrong or insufficient to address the harm.

Issue an apology to all attendees of the AALS Clinical Conference.

Commit to providing anti-bias training for all Marriott International employees, including training on unconscious bias, overt bias, and discrimination against all protected classes in public accommodations.

Create a detailed, appropriate response plan for how to address these kinds of situations in the future.

Commit to recording and tracking incidents of discrimination.

Meet with members of our committee to discuss further appropriate action.

