Aurora father wants police to loosen Amber Alert criteria

AURORA, COLO. - Following the death of a young boy from Aurora this week, a father hopes state leaders will consider loosening the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert for young children.

Matt Duperron, who lived close to David Puckett's family, launched an online petition this week, asking the governor to allow Amber Alerts immediately if a child 10 or younger goes missing.

"What if me, as a single father, my son's out playing in the front yard, I went in to get water and use the restroom and someone snagged my son in that quick amount of time, and I wasn't there to see a car or an individual and none of my neighbors were... why can't we issue an Amber Alert?" Duperron said.

More than 200 people have signed Duperron’s petition.

Criteria for issuing Amber Alerts exist to make them effective. If an Amber Alert were issued every time a child went missing, people may not pay as close of attention. But Duperron said someone will.

"I think there is people who care and the more we get it out there the better it will be," he said.

