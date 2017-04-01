HEADLINES
Updated 10:25 AM. MST
7-Day Forecast
- 1 day ago
Winter Park Express service starts SaturdayWinter Park Express service starts Saturday Amtrack is getting ready for service to start again on the popular Winter Park Ski Train.
- 2 hours ago
Colorado business, liberal groups join forces to warn against repealing ObamacareColorado business, liberal groups join forces to warn against repealing Obamacare Business groups, liberal groups and patient-advocacy organizations who raised eyebrows when they teamed up to defeat a universal health care amendment on the November ballot have joined forces again, this time to ask Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without some sort of replacement plan in place.
- 4 hours ago
Storm already causing traffic problemsStorm already causing traffic problems A storm that’s expected to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of the Denver metro area is already causing traffic troubles throughout the state.
- 7 hours ago
How to share your weather photos, videos with 9NEWSHow to share your weather photos, videos with 9NEWS The next winter storm is on its way and it's coming with a vengeance.
- 1 day ago
Sentinel editor: Photo of body bag in Puckett coverage showed what's 'real'Sentinel editor: Photo of body bag in Puckett coverage showed what's 'real' In its story about the recovery effort, the Aurora Sentinel published a photo of the dive team ushering away a body bag.
- 36 minutes ago
Storm cancels, delays scores of DIA flightsStorm cancels, delays scores of DIA flights The delays and cancelations are starting to pile in at Denver International Airport ahead of the storm expected to slam the metro area starting Wednesday night.
- 7 hours ago
Man arrested for throwing rocks at cars, stabbing security officerMan arrested for throwing rocks at cars, stabbing security officer A Texas man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles then stabbing a marijuana dispensary security officer was arrested Tuesday night in Pueblo.
- 7 hours ago
Help your neighbors and form a Red Shovel BrigadeHelp your neighbors and form a Red Shovel Brigade It’s snowing. Even worse, it’s sticking. You’re ready to go out there with your shovel, your snow-blower and your scraper.
- 7 hours ago
Community relations behind New Use of Force PolicyCommunity relations behind New Use of Force Policy Denver Police are asking for public feedback on a new policy that encourages officers to slow down and think.
- 2 hours ago
DU law professor among 1,100 urging Congress not to approve Trump AG pickDU law professor among 1,100 urging Congress not to approve Trump AG pick University of Denver's Robin Walker Sterling is among more than 1,100 law professors who signed a letter to congress asking the Senate not to approve Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.
- 1 hour ago
Sheriff wants help in finding hit-and-run snowboarderSheriff wants help in finding hit-and-run snowboarder Monday afternoon, investigators say a woman was seriously injured at Keystone when a snowboarder hit her before fleeing the scene.
- 1 hour ago
Aurora Police lay wreath at pond where David Puckett was foundAurora Police lay wreath at pond where David Puckett was found As snow fell on Wednesday, Aurora's police chief laid a wreath at the icy pond in Olympic Park where David Puckett's body was found the day before.
- 2 hours ago
5-time drunk driver gets maximum sentence5-time drunk driver gets maximum sentence A man repeatedly convicted of driving drunk was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the maximum.
- 2 hours ago
Snowboarder sought for hitting skier, not stoppingSnowboarder sought for hitting skier, not stopping The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a snowboarder who they say ran into a skier at Keystone Monday afternoon and then left without providing his name or contact information.
- 2 hours ago
The world's highest bridge opens for traffic
CDC keeps details secret of laboratory mishaps with deadly viruses, bacteria
Trump nominates wall street lawyer as Securities and Exchange Commission chair
Trump's election has changed Obama's post-presidency plans
Wendy's is 'frosty' on Twitter
Want to ignore work emails after hours? Move to France.
People on Facebook going wild over 'demon' photo
House Republicans drop plan to gut ethics office
Reports: Charles Manson in hospital
Free marijuana to be handed out Inauguration Day
Trump says intelligence hearing on Russia delayed until Friday
13 ways to get more antioxidants this year (and why you need to)
Man loses car in parking garage for six months
Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush to attend Trump inauguration
Suspects net $6M in New Year's Eve jewelry heist
Fox News' star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News
Ford cancels Mexico plant, expands U.S. factory
Military weighs expanded use of cyber, space weapons against ISIL
4 children die in Texas gas poisoning; others injured
Dog named Scarface attacks family for dressing it in sweater
37 mins ago 7:39 p.m.
1 hour ago 7:15 p.m.
2 hour ago 6:40 p.m.
2 hour ago 6:28 p.m.
2 hour ago 6:14 p.m.
2 hour ago 5:59 p.m.
3 hour ago 5:43 p.m.
3 hour ago 5:31 p.m.
3 hour ago 5:30 p.m.
2 hour ago 5:50 p.m.
3 hour ago 5:28 p.m.
3 hour ago 5:23 p.m.
3 hour ago 5:22 p.m.
