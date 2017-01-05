Auto shop endorses popped windshield wipers

Bruce Karlberg, President of Astro Automotive in Denver (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Rarely are windshield wipers as vital as they are on frigid snowy days and nights.

In an attempt to protect the integrity of their wiper blades, some drivers leave them popped out away from the windshield when parked outside.



A lot of other drivers don't bother. But maybe they should.



Bruce Karlberg, President of Astro Automotive in Denver, says there are several benefits to leaving windshield wipers popped out.



"When you get back in the car, and we've all done it, you turn on the ignition and the wipers start coming on immediately,” said Karlberg. “If they're frozen, it could damage the motor and the linkage for your wiper operation. So by doing this, you've saved that part of it, and also it makes it easier to clean your windshield."

(Photo: KUSA)

However, don't feel bad if you forget.

Karlberg, as well as one of his front desk employees, admit they rarely do it themselves.

