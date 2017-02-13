Best and worst of the Denver-area missed connections page on Craigslist

(Thinkstock)

Love is in the air, everywhere we look around (except our Facebook feeds nowadays).

With Valentine's Day upon us, it's natural that the people of Colorado would go looking for love.

We here at Next want to hear your awesome and hilarious missed connection stories. We also want to hear your awesome and hilarious love stories. Send them all our way by emailing next@9news.com or on social media with #HeyNext.

While we're on the subject, we perused the "missed connections" page of Craiglist to see what's already out there. Here are some of the best, and worst, of the posts we found (out of the posts that didn't make the Next team blush...).

...It goes without saying, but we're saying anyway, that Next wants awesome missed connections that aren't inappropriate, and don't involve infidelity, like some of the posts you may see on Craiglist...

Texas road house 2/11/17 - m4w (Greeley)

age: 99

You were sitting with your family, two kids, mom, and hubby. We made eye contact a few times and looked away quickly as we were both with spouses. And you applied some lip gloss or something like it. Was that done for me. I thought you were a very attractive lady. Who knows if you see this reply. Tell me what event we were there for.

Legos 2007 - w4m (Arvada)

age: 46

In spring of 2007 we went on one date. It was a great date... we were going to go to the museum of natural history, but there were too many people, so we went for a walk instead and then grabbed a bite to eat. You were such a gentleman. You were planning our second date, and sent me three or four different date ideas. Around that time my father died, and I lost contact with you.

I've thought about you often, but can't even remember your name. I'm so disappointed that we lost contact. I wonder if you are still single. I don't know why but I have really been thinking about you a lot recently.

You loved Legos.....

My name is Liz!

I25 Acura guy Saturday last October - w4m (i25)

You drove by me on i25 in an Acura, pulled over at Evans exit to get my number but I didn't stop. Email me if you see this please. What car was I driving?

King Soopers Chatfield/Wadsworth - w4m

I was checking out in the express lane and looked up into your beautiful eyes. You were in the lane next to me. We smiled and went about our business. I felt a connection and wonder if you felt it too.

Me: petite blonde

You: handsome black man with beautiful eyes

gas station on arapahoe - m4w

I know this is a long shot. Saw you at the gas station tonight. You were wearing a black low cut top and looking amazing. You had to use the ATM. I thought there might have been a little interest there. The only hangup is that I am attached. If this doesnt bother you, tell me what i was wearing or what we talked about at the register. I hope to hear from you or that you even check this.

Beautiful at old Chicago - m4w (Centennial)

body: athletic

height: 5'11" (180cm)

age: 45

Well you where sitting at the bar

Last night in Centennial.

With another man. Not married.

I was trying my best not to stare at you.

I was hoping he would go to the bathroom

So I could say hi or at least tell you

How beautiful I thought you were.

Redhead at Milk Bar - m4w

Saw you tonight. Your name starts with D, we danced for a while and you were supposed to give me your contact information but you had to leave right away.

You have my heart.

I was your Uber - m4w (Westminster)

I was your Uber driver last night, I picked up you and your friend for a bar on Wadsworth, we took your friend home first and during the whole trip there was so much flirting going on, I really stayed professional but it killed me... when I dropped you off, you looked like you wanted to invite me in... but I'm sure you were thinking about all the adulting you had to do today... if you ever see this, I'd like to see you outside of me being your Uber driver, hit me up with what bar I picked you up from. And thanks for the great tip

Chilli cook off - m4w (Aurora)

Colorado: Colorado

Couple yrs ago at jeff chilli cook off we hit it off i thought never got your number...u were big lsu fan watchn the game..hit me up lets chat..u were their with your sister i had to leave early...wanna chat

JAX Fish House - m4w (Glendale)

body: athletic

height: 5'10" (177cm)

status: single

age: 49

Hello, I was in JAX Tuesday night the January 31. I came in a sat by myself, then met a date. She was nice and there was really no chemistry but you're more my style. You're the mature sexy blonde with no ring on her finger. I was the handsome guy with the glass of wine. Please reply with a pic and put your favorite drink in the subject box.

H line/ chicken strips m4m - (Denver)

Howdy.. You sat across from me on the light rail today, H line southbound. You're tall and scruffy with a hat. You had a shopping bad with chicken strips inside. You're so smoking hot I couldn't stop myself from looking, I'm sure you noticed.... Btw I believe you got off at Colorado.

paramedic at the stock show - m4w (denver)

body: hwp

height: 6'0" (182cm)

We rode to the hospital together from the stock show and you had me get something from your back pocket. If you see this tell me what it was. I would like to get together for a drink or something. I think you work for stadium?

Thanks for the great rail line chat - m4w (Rail to airport)

I couldn't believe my luck when you sat down next to me-- and when I saw your smile and heard your rad mission to help your community's youth I just enjoyed the ride so much I didn't want to spoil it by making it end on a potentially awkward note- the time spent was rad in itself.

Well I'm a hypocrite right now and regretting not trying. Obviously you felt that too if you're here reading this-( the only one of these I've ever written!) holla with the survey you worked on.

THERE'S ONE FROM THE A-LINE!!!

Pugs not drugs - m4w (24 hour fitness, englewood)

age: 28

You were at 24 hr doing group fitness Saturday morning, wearing a "pugs not drugs shirt." I find you beautiful and I'd love to chat but maybe somewhere less intense than the gym.

Winter Park chairlift 1/8 - m4w

body: fit

height: 5'10" (177cm)

status: single

age: 43

We met yesterday on the chairlift at Winter Park. We talked about you being a therapist. I asked if you studied at Naropa. You were easy to talk to and I would like to continue our conversation.

School of Mines late 80's - m4w (Golden)

We met at Colorado School of Mines in the late 80's. You had life planned out, I was a mess (as it turns out), and ended up leaving, though I think you did too.

I have wondered how life turned out for you. Hard to believe its been 25 years. I am not giving details on purpose just because this is meant purely to get things out of my mind. Just wanted to get it out of my head I guess.

O'Reileys auto parts - m4w (Kipling & Chatfield)

This is a total long shot.

To the Brunette lady in the white sweater and driving a green honda car.

We smiled at eachother for only a second.

I wish I could have helped you with I think it was one of your headlights,

one of the gentlemen that works there helped you.

There is very little chance you will read this I know but what the heck.

You are very cute and I would love to buy you dinner.

Sprouts on Colorado Blvd at Deli Counter - m4w (Sprouts on Colorado Blvd.)

body: thin

height: 6'3" (190cm)

We were both waiting at the deli counter at Sprouts on S. Colorado Blvd. last Wednesday, Feb 1st, and could keep our eyes off each other. You were fairly tall, had a beautiful smile, and had a long [dark] puffy coat on. I could kick myself for not coming over to say hi. I'm not sure if you're married and my situation is complicated, but I thought I'd put this out there. I've been out of is town the past week, but really can't stop thinking about you. If you feel at all the same way or are just curious who this tall stranger is, please drop me a line.

To weed out the wackos please put something about what you were buying or who was with you in the subject line.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)