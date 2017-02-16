NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

DENVER - Coloradans caught texting and driving could face stiffer penalties if a new bill passes.

As it stands, following negotiations on Thursday, Senate Bill 27 would increase fines for first time offenders from $50 to $300.

Currently, first offenders receive one point on their driver's license. Under the new bill, that number would climb to four points, the same number given for running a red light.

Senate Bill 27 also aims to address the lax enforcement of Colorado's current law against texting and driving. Colorado currently has less than one conviction per day of texting and driving violations, which we're pretty sure is a lot less than texting and driving actually happens.

Stories from people like Lori Taggart's help set the stage for the bill. Taggart's father was driving with his family when he was struck by a driver who was texting.

"A young lady coming down the hill hit them doing 55 mph while she was texting," Taggart during testimony. "The car literally wrapped around my 1-year-old niece and no one died. However, the texter did almost lose her life."

This bill started as an idea from Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Republicans had one major concern. People might be at a stoplight--not actually in a moving car--texting while they're waiting for the light to change, and then get a really hefty ticket.

In order to address that, they've added some language to the bill to ensure that the offense only reaches the $300 ticket if the texting actually led to unsafe driving.

Politicians are also meeting in the middle on the penalty amount. It was going to be a $500 fine and 5 points on your license for a first offense. Now, they're reduced that just a little bit to $300 and 4 points on your license.

"Think of the cost of taking a life. Think of the cost of taking a life. Think of all the rear-end accidents. Think of what's going on here. $300 pales in comparison to that," said Republican Senator Owen Hill, from El Paso County.

The penalty is meant to change the minds of drivers and get law enforcement to ticket more aggressively.

"Once the officers know this is really for egregious behavior and a serious penalty, they'll start looking at it differently as well," Democratic Senator Lois Court, of Denver, says.

Although this is being called a "texting bill," you can get penalized for just about anything that you do on your phone. You don't have to be typing a message to be ticketed. If you're distracted by your phone in any way, you could get pulled over and get a hefty fine if this bill becomes law.

Bill 27 still needs to clear a Senate committee before it can go to the floor for a vote that would send it to the house.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)