Boulder native returns from London to attend Women's March on Washington

The Women’s March on Washington has brought people from across the country to America’s capital, and from around the world.

One of them is 21-year-old Tess Kennedy. She grew up in Boulder, Colorado, made her way East to attend the University of Wisconsin for college, and is now studying abroad for a year at London School of Economics and Political Science.

Kennedy decided to take her United Airlines frequent flier miles, ones she has accumulated since she was 7-years-old, and buy herself a ticket back to the United States for the weekend.

“I didn’t really know what I was saving them for. I heard about this march and it was a no-brainer for me,” she says from D.C., where she arrived on Wednesday from overseas.

She bought the plane ticket after hearing friends in London and Wisconsin talking about going. This is Kennedy’s first venture into political activism.

“We’re going backwards right now. As a woman, I feel so saddened by how our new president thinks it’s okay to speak about women,” she says. “I was nervous but didn’t really look back.”

Kennedy says the march isn’t a protest. It’s an event to raise awareness.

She heads back to London on Sunday.

Next found out about Tess because of an email from her dad Aaron.

“We are so proud of her for investing her time and money into this cause and putting herself out there on the street to make a statement than women matter, diversity matters, the rest of the world matters... and push back against hate, racism, gender bias, and misogynistic behavior,” he wrote.

He signed the email “Proud Father.”

