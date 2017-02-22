Boulder students take field trip to US-Mexico border

BOULDER, COLO. - A field trip couldn’t be more timely.

Students from the private Watershed School in Boulder took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month. It’s a field trip the school has made dozens of times.

“In our class, we’ve looked at the statistics of how the border works and how it affects people for a really long time, but one major thing that affected me was the humanization of those problems,” said Sam Andrews, a student who was on the trip.

“The problem is human no matter how you look at it,” he said. “We’re dealing with the movement of humans.”

Pablo Statin, the teacher who led the field trip said the goal was not to change minds, rather provide a perspective.

“They really wanted to be exposed to all sides,” he said. “They hear things on the news. They hear different perspectives…in the news media. But without diving in and talking to real people…it was hard for them to understand.”

Statin said he doesn’t quite know where his group fell ideologically on the issue before the trip. But you can assume things.

"We're from Boulder... it’s a fairly liberal group," he said.

The students spent a week speaking with stakeholders both in Texas and Mexico. That included many conversations with people who are in the country illegally.

The students also had an eye opening conversation with border patrol.

“In some ways you expect them to be the bad guys who are catching these people who just want a better life for their family but they’re just trying to protect the country,” said Teresa Dooley, another student who made the trip.

Both Andrews and Dooley said their overall takeaway from the trip is that immigration is not a two-sided issue.

“Although it is polarizing there’s not just a one side and then the other…there’s so many parts in between there’s not the people against it and the people for it,” Dooley said.

Both encouraged people to explore the issue more before snapping to a decision.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)