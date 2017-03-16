Breaking down Pres. Trump's budget with the help of NBC show titles

It's show time for President Donald Trump's budget.

The man who rose to his great fame firing people on a reality TV show appears fired up by the reality of showing America his vision for what the federal government should be.

Colorado Governor Hickenlooper did meet us with us. Hickenlooper, a Democrat, says he has asked state agencies to review the budget proposal to assess its impact on Colorado:

"In some ways it was what I expected, but I was surprised at the cuts in agriculture. What has rural America ever done to President Trump except vote for him? And yet they got some of the largest cuts. I think from the point of view of Colorado there are obviously some losses. If this went forward the way it was presented there would be some serious concerns, but also some benefits, right? Additional military spending. We got a lot of aerospace and military spending in Colorado. There was an emphasis on cyber security. We do a lot of cyber security. I think there's pluses and minuses but you want to make sure you're protecting the last and the least."

