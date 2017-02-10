Broomfield restaurant adds service fee to cover cost of minimum wage hike

BROOMFIELD, COLO. - Check your receipts for signs of the minimum wage increase that Colorado voters approved at the polls last November.

Look closely.

Most places just roll the extra cost to them into what they charge you, but one restaurant wants you see it in black and white.

"We're not a franchise," says Lilith Marquez, the general manager at Corona's Mexican Grill in Broomfield. "Family owned. We make all of our food from scratch."

Marquez's plight is printed on the door and the menus

"Dear customers, before you dine with us, please be advised that we have added a 10 percent service fee..."

"We want to let you know you're going to be charged this fee. There's nothing we want to hide," Marquez says.

Chris Blakely is a customer at Corona's. He tipped Next off to the fee, which is meant to cover the cost of Amendment 70, the ballot measure that increased the minimum wage 99 cents this year, and will make it 12 bucks an hour by 2020.

"It seemed like it was kind of excessive to have to charge an extra 10 percent, just to come up with an extra dollar per hour for the employees," Blakely said.

The Colorado Restaurant Association warned voters this could happen if restaurants that have a 3 to 6 percent profit margin are hit with an increase in the minimum wage.

"Some restaurants are increasing prices, some are cutting staff, some are implementing a service charge and most are doing a variety of all of those things," she said.

Corona's management estimates Amendment 70 will cost $185,000 this year at their three locations. It's a cost now partially paid - directly, and transparently - by customers.

"Unfortunately, just because of high property taxes, here just in this Broomfield location, the business is already struggling," Marquez said. "(The increase) is not making up for the cost of payroll right now."

Marquez said if the increase wasn't made, they would have been forced to close the place.

The restaurant will replace the fee with higher menu prices across the board next month.

