Buried alive: Durango man lives to talk about being buried by avalanche

Rescue team digging Jeremy Bird out of the snow after an avalanche buried him under 10 feet of snow. Courtesy: Sallie Barney

DURANGO, COLO. - The simple fact a Durango man was able to talk to us Thursday is - in his words - a miracle.

Earlier this month, he skied off a cliff, landed face first and felt 10 feet of snow pile on top of him.

Jeremy Bird, and his friend Mark Helmich, were back-country skiing in the Deer Creek area of Coal Bank Pass when an avalanche swept Jeremy down the slope and buried him alive.

"I could move my right arm so I was trying to dig to the surface, but I didn't realize how deep I was," said Bird.

Helmich was able to locate him using a radio beacon and an avalanche probe.

Mark Helmich digging Jeremy Bird out of the snow. Courtesy: Jeremy Bird

"When I felt his probe hit my back and then he pulled it out and the probe hit my arm I knew at that point I was going to be okay," Bird said.

He started digging Jeremy out alone until help arrived. It took about 30 minutes total to rescue Jeremy so it was a good thing he was wearing an 'avalung.'

Jeremy Bird wearing an avalung, a device that helps people breathe under snow. Courtesy: Jeremy Bird

"When I started off skiing I had the avalung, which is a breathing device in my mouth, and it stayed in my mouth - so when I was buried I was able to exhale through that which put the exhaust vapors behind my back as opposed to right out in front of my face," said Bird.

Jeremy told Next he and Helmich should not have tried to ski that day. He elaborated saying the first run they attempted triggered a small avalanche, but they thought they could manage the slope on the way back down the mountain.

"We made a bad decision basically, that's my big emphasis in all this is make good decisions and we didn't make a good decision," he said. "Mark and I have discussed in depth what we did wrong, and how we can put systems in place in our skiing, and route management to make sure this doesn't ever happen again."

He tells Next this near-death experience will definitely change the way he hits the slopes in the back country.

"It's definitely shifted the way I look at the mountain and the way I will ski for sure," said Bird.

