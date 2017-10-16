Can craft beer buy out Budweiser's parent company? Absolutely not.
For years, the attitude of America's largest makers of mass produced beer has been 'if you can beat them, buy them.' The parent company of Budweiser, AB InBev, has been a prolific purchaser of craft breweries - including Colorado's Breckenridge Brewery.
KUSA 6:45 PM. MDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Verify: Are there any 303 numbers left in Denver?Oct 16, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
Broncos notes: Joseph says Siemian is half right…Oct 16, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
Hey NBC Sports: This is not what Denver's skyline looks likeOct 16, 2017, 3:45 p.m.