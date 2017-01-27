Can you get through this report about contagious yawning without yawning?

(Getty Images)

It may not seem this way, but there are still a few things that unite us.

Today, that thing can be the contagiousness of yawning.

Science says that seeing someone else yawn makes you yawn too. It has to do with empathy, according to 9NEWS psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel.

We all yawn!

"When people are empathic, when they're able to pick up on others' emotions, and how they're thinking and feeling, that's where it comes from," he says.

Our mirror neurons are responsible, too. Something like, when you smile, I smile.

The sensation can feel uncontrollable.

