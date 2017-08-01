Can you name Colorado's best-selling car brand?

Getty Images

Subaru, Ford, Jeep.

Which brand is the best-selling in Colorado?

Take a guess.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sorry, Subaru.

Get to the back of the line, Jeep.

Ford (yes, Ford), is the right answer.

The F-Series is Colorado’s most popular new vehicle, just like it's America's most popular new vehicle... and has been for more than 30 years... according to Business Insider.

Drive deeper and you'll find where Colorado differs; the Dodge RAM is our second best-selling vehicle, it's No. 3 nationwide.

But our third best seller is the Subaru Outback, which doesn't even crack the top 20 nationwide. That helps Subaru into the number three slot for best-selling brands in Colorado, behind Ford and Toyota, pushing Chevy off the medal stand.

The Colorado rankings come from IHS Markit, which gets its numbers straight from state vehicle registrations. They shared it with Next, free of charge. The state wanted us to mail a check for $75. Love ya, DMV, but no thanks.

