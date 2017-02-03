Can you say 'Saguache' without listening to the pronunciation first?

When we offered to settle your disputes over how to pronounce place names around Colorado, we didn't realize it was going to be a full-time job.

First it was Buena Vista. Then it was Ouray. Now, it's that county in the San Luis Valley: Saguache.

We called the sheriff's department to settle this one once and for all.

"We pronounce it (Sa-watch)," Lyn Miles with the sheriff's office told Next. Hear her say it in the video above.

"Usually they'll-- like if I order a part for the copier or something and they already have my account information and they'll say, "Okay, this is Lyn Miles, Post Office Box 295, and there's this long pause before they say the name of our community.... I've heard Sa-gotch, or Sasquatch, and I've also heard Sagawachay, and Sagucci."

The word Saguache comes from a Ute word meaning "water at the blue earth," at least according to the Saguache Chamber of Commerce.

Help us solve your pronunciation debate, and send us an email to next@9news.com, or tweet us with the hashtag #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)