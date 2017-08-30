Can you tell which of these parking spots is in Vail - and costs $190,000?

Can you tell which is the ~pricier~ parking space?

People on the interwebs couldn't believe our story Tuesday about a parking spot for sale in Denver. The price tag: $59,000.

People couldn't believe it for one of two reasons; they were either stunned that a rectangle piece of concrete real estate costs that much, or they were surprised Next would even run that story.

One real estate agent wrote it, "Seriously! Get a Grip," adding that this has been going on at this location for 20 years.

Another real estate agent named Chadd Zeigler, in Vail, had a mind-blowing response. He's currently selling a parking spot in Vail for $190,000, and he claims he's sold spots before for more than $300,000.

So, we decided to play a little game using Chadd's picture.

One of the below pictures was taken in Vail, and the spot will run you $190,000.

Another is free, if you get to the 9NEWS parking garage early enough in the day to snag it.

Can you tell which is the ~pricier~ parking space?

Can you tell the difference?

Both have oil spots.

Which is ~pricier~?

Both have grime on the walls.

Which is ~pricier~?

Both have faded lines.

Which is ~pricier~?

IT'S SO HARD TO CHOOSE.

But, give it a shot.

Which one of these fine spots is worth more than most cars?

