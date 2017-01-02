'Cannabist' chief reflects on gig as weed reporter before he leaves

Ricardo Baca

DENVER - Ricardo Baca went to his office at The Cannabist for the last time on Friday. He also stopped by Next to reminisce about his job as the top weed journalist in Colorado.

“The early days, it went as you’d expect it to go. There were a lot of punch lines and jokes. People didn't understand it at first, I think because pot has been such a natural joke over the years,” Baca says, crediting the jokes to prohibition and perceived threats assigned to marijuana.

The editor-in-chief has decided to move onto the Next step, following 15 years as a reporter at The Denver Post. The last three years were with the Post’s online publication, which handles all things marijuana. The Cannabist launched in 2013 with Baca at the helm. In addition to Baca, more than a dozen other writers cover everything from pot reviews, to the politics of it all.

Some of the reporting is funny, and the rest of it is meant to be thoughtful. Baca says Colorado as a whole began to really take marijuana seriously in mid-2014, after a few months of sales both here, and in Washington.

“And you think about it, three years ago it was a very different era for legal marijuana. We didn't really know what was laying ahead of us, and now we have a lot of experience in it that space,” he said.

Baca, himself, does use marijuana. It’s essential for some of the staff, but not necessarily for the new editor-in-chief, Baca believes. Although he does say it’s made him better at his job. His favorite piece to work on was about the potency of edibles, and how the amount of THC represented on a package (back in 2014) hadn’t matched the true amount.

Full interview: Ricardo Baca

“What I loved about that story is that it showed how, if you take part in something you cover-- I consume cannabis. And I did then too. I bought a package of edibles and I consumed my regular amount at that time, which was about 2.5 milligrams of THC, and it did nothing to me. And I had these edibles kind of in a drawer, and I knew I'd be writing about them some day, when an owner of a pot shop called and said she had 400 returns of the same product, and it turns out it was the same manufacturer that I had tried personally and knew that it was not the amount of potency in there that was supposed to be in there. I just knew that we were onto something. It ended up being a big Sunday, page one exposé just showing how irresponsible and flagrant the industry was being at that time. And also how much of a need there was for lab testing for potency and for all of the other elements documenting cannabis right now in this legally regulated era. I think that was good, it got us off to a good start. It really encouraged journalists in other markets to test for potency, to test for pesticides, to test for residual contaminants.”

Baca sees the marijuana industry and its regulators in Colorado as leaders for everyone else. As examples to follow. It's the mainstream media, which can make a few improvements, he says. Baca wants to wipe the slate clean, and clear up misinformation in coverage.

“The jokes are old. The puns are definitely old, especially to the discerning users of this substance, the people who prefer cannabis to alcohol, or use both,” he says. “Yes, there are dangers. but there aren't as many- nearly the dangers that we once thought there were. And frankly this is, in every sense that we understand it, a safer substance than alcohol.”

Baca says he’ll miss the newsroom environment, and specifically the people at the Post. But next, he’s turning 40 and trying something new. Baca couldn’t say much but told us his upcoming gig is at a technology start-up.

Since its launch, The Cannabist has received a number of awards for its reporting.

#heynext Tweets

Copyright 2016 KUSA