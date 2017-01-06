CBI defends choice to use Amber Alert for Puckett without abduction evidence

David Puckett, 6, is missing from Aurora.

KUSA - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation defended its decision to issue an Amber Alert in a case with no evidence of an abduction, saying it's happened several times before, and the decision was not made because of public pressure.

At a media briefing on Friday morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation director couldn't come up with a single other example of an Amber Alert like the one Monday for David Puckett of Aurora, the 6-year-old who wandered from his family's home and was found dead three days later. The boy was went missing on Saturday.

"I did not believe, in this case, by pushing out the alert, that we undermined the integrity of the program," CBI Director Michael Rankin said, adding he doesn't think changes to the system are necessary.

Law enforcement, who sometimes differ behind the scenes on whether to issue an Amber Alert, offered a united front at the press conference, downplaying questions about whether Aurora Police requested, and were initially denied the Amber Alert.

RELATED: Investigators discuss use of Amber Alerts in Colorado

Amber Alerts are rarely issued, by design. Eight were sent out in Colorado in 2016, and four in the year before. That's done so that the public will react to them quickly and seriously.

And it's why we've been asking if the Amber Alert issued two days after David disappeared was sent out just because of demands from the public, or if it was because his case changed somehow to meet the strict rules for enacting an Amber Alert. On Colorado's state website, abduction is listed under the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Colorado.gov

Late Friday afternoon, after the press conference, CBI told 9NEWS that nearly 20 percent of Amber Alert cases in Colorado have not included credible evidence of an abduction.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan told Next that the city wanted the Amber Alert issued before it was issued, and he'd like local law enforcement to have more control in the future.

"I hope the legislature will talk about it in this upcoming session. I understand the basic premise, and I understand that everybody wants to be careful. They don't want alerts issued unnecessarily. They don't want alerts all day long, everyday. I get that. But there needs to be a system that allows for exceptions, rather than the rules, and I think this falls into one of those exceptions. Everybody knew that David wandered away. Everybody knew it, for several days. And we could not get an alert put out, so we did the next best thing. We did it ourselves, and that wasn't good enough."

Hogan did acknowledge that an earlier alert would not have saved David.

RELATED: A mom's passionate case against parent shaming, prompted by Puckett case

Questions about this alert, from both sides -- whether the alert was too late, or if it should have been issued at all -- are still worth discussing. Parents of children who have run away justifiably can ask now why their is no alert for their child, based solely on the danger they could be in, knowing now that evidence of an abduction is not part of the criteria.

And communities, who want to mobilize quickly to find lost kids understandably wonder if the investigators closest to the case should have more say.

It's a conversation that we'll continue on Next.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)