CDOT wants you to buy a breathalyzer

BACtrack Mobile Breathalyzer (Photo: BACtrack)

DENVER - The state’s transportation agency is incentivizing folks, trying to get them to learn more about how alcohol impacts their bodies.

CDOT has partnered with the company behind BACtrack, the company behind a mobile breathalyzer. One particular model costs about $100 regularly, but CDOT is offering a promo code that allows Coloradoans to get 20 percent off.

The campaign lasts through Saturday after a run for much of the summer. In that time about 350 people have taken advantage of the offer, according to CDOT.

The transit agency gave the breathalyzers to nearly 500 DUI offenders in an effort to prevent re-offenders. The agency says it will look at the results in the coming weeks.

© 2017 KUSA-TV