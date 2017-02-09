cheese sucks

Hold onto your everyone, because here's some news that might rock your world.

Kyle Clark doesn't like cheese.

Kyle Clark doesn't like cheese.

That's right. He just stepped on out of the closet, but hold on one second. What reaction did you just have to this news? Was it something like this?

Kyle is one of two Next crew members who doesn't like cheese. I, Erin Powell, the person who does all the Next web stuff, am the second. And let us both tell you that the world is a cold, cruel place to people who don't enjoy the taste of moldy milk.

Telling others is hard. As someone who has been cheese-shamed for my entire life, I can type confidently that people take cheese personally -- more personally than any other food.

Let's dig into this.

The stages of admitting you don't like cheese

1. Watching the horrified look spread across someone's face

When someone tells me they're not lactose intolerant, they just don't like cheese pic.twitter.com/PbtozLAM6o — Hip Dad Online (@hardlyrelevant) February 7, 2017

