Cherry Creek's paying it forward after Denver showed so much support

People came streaming back to the Cherry Cricket today in Denver, but the restaurant is still closed after that fire back in November.

Customers are used to taking food from the restaurant but today, people came to the Cricket to drop off food.

It was a food drive for Metro Caring, in an effort to give back after so many people have given to them.

By the way, Cherry Cricket will open again. They just don't yet know when.

