Chipmunks in JeffCo are a little chunky this year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. - Chipmunks in Colorado are really showing off their summer bodies right now.

JeffCo Open Space says chipmunks are a little chunkier this year than others.

A higher moisture level earlier in 2017 led to more Douglas-fir seeds, and more insects in the area. Coincidentally, Chipmunks love themselves some Douglas-fir seeds and insects. They can’t resist the excess snacks.

According to JeffCo Open Space, this is contributing to the size and health of chipmunks this summer. Staff believe that’s the reason, at least, and hope that it's not because humans have been feeding the animals.

There are not any photographs of the chubby chipmunks. Above is a generic photo of a chipmunk.

Kindly, JeffCo included #NoBodyShaming in their post.

