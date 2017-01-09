Christmas has gone to the goats in Chaffee County

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

BUENA VISTA - If a winter wonderland truly exists, it might just be Chaffee County.

“These peaks will just take your breath away,” said Dawn Jump, a resident of Buena Vista. “There’s a saying in Chaffee County, ‘Now this is Colorado,’ and I think there’s a lot to that.”

Even when the wind whips off the many 14,000-foot mountains that tower over town, Jump said there is no other place she would rather live and own her goat farm, Jumpin’ Good Goat dairy.

“It’s a little chilly out here so they’re probably not willing to stand in the wind very long,” Jump said, while watching her goats huddle in their barn.

But Jump, who has raised goats since she was a child, knows one way to coax them from their warm spot.

“Christmas trees are high on their list for a good snack,” Jump said. “They’re going to strip these trees— recycling and repurposing Christmas trees into goat snacks.”

Jump has owned the farm for ten years, and every year she feeds her goats Christmas trees. She said the past two years the donations from her community have picked up. Jump asked for the trees after Christmas, by placing flyers around Buena Vista and posting on her Facebook page. She said she has fed her goats about 15 trees so far this year.

“I think it’s a little bit sad after Christmas is over, and you’re trying to figure out what to do with the tree, and you’re kinda melancholy anyway,” Jump said. “If you can haul it out here and give it to the goats, it’s just one more way to feel good out Christmas, I think.”

Everything in moderation, Jump said. Though she said her goats have never had any health problems due to consuming Christmas trees, she only gives them to the animals as snacks. And she carefully inspects each tree before giving it to the goats.

“Take all the ornaments off, make sure they haven’t been frocked or sprayed with snow or tinsel or green preservation spray—some trees are sprayed with a green preservation for water,” Jump said.

Jump said that the trees contain Vitamin C, which is a good immune booster for the winter months. She also said that Douglas Fir tends to be a favorite of her animals.

“It’s gotta be about the flavor, man,” Jump said. “They’re kinda foodie when it comes to trees.”

Jumpin’ Good Goat Dairy is open year round for tours and farm visits. To learn more about the dairy, go to their website

