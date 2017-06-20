City of Aurora using sheep to help with conservation

Sheep and donkeys helping with summer conservation program in Aurora. Courtesy: City of Aurora

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - One of the Most Colorado Things We Saw Today: A bunch of sheep, and a pair of donkeys, helping with conservation efforts in Aurora.

The city set about 100 sheep, and two donkeys that help keep away coyotes, loose on the grounds of the Aurora Plains Conservation Center.

The animals are part of a new summer conservation program. They intensively graze in one area - then officials move them to a new area about every three days.

City officials saw two other organizations using grazing as a way to help maintain healthy ecosystems and decided to try it out in Aurora.

The animals will be grazing through at least the end of August.

And if that's not the Most Colorado Thing today, it could be this bull hunt in Penrose.

