Class ring found at Elitch Gardens returned to owner 14 years after it was lost

Class ring returned to owner

The long lost class ring found at Elitch Gardens is back with its owner after 14 years.

An employee found the ring last week, and posted the photos to Facebook. He knew the ring belonged to someone named Katie who graduated from Grandview High School in 2001.

A friend tagged Katie McDonald on the post, and she realized it was hers when she saw the pictures. She told Next that she originally lost the ring at a pool in Aurora, back in 2003.

Class ring found at Elitch Gardens went missing 14 years ago

McDonald proved it was hers to claim by telling the guy at Elitch Gardens that he'd find Kurt Cobain's name inscribed on the inside of the ring. (Because high school.) Sure enough, his initials were there.

There's no way of knowing how the ring ended up at an amusement park in downtown Denver.

Either way, Katie has finally gotten her ring back. She went to Elitch Gardens with her family to claim it.

