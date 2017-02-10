Class ring found at Elitch Gardens went missing 14 years ago

Credit: Mark Repine

DENVER - Hey, remember that ring we showed you Thursday on Next? It's a class ring belonging to someone named Katie. Mark Repine, an employee at Elitch Gardens in Denver, found it this week.

2001 class ring found at Elitch Gardens; Who's Katie?

Well, on Friday, Next found the Katie.

Katie McDonald, previously Katie Tinsley, graduated from Grandview High School in 2001. She lost that ring in 2003... at a pool party... at an apartment complex... in Aurora.

McDonald never thought she'd see it again, until Thursday, when a friend from high school tagged her in Repine's Facebook post about the ring.

So, McDonald called Repine to figure it all out.

"He asked me what the inscription on the inside said, and I was like, 'You know, I honestly don't remember. It probably has something to do with Nirvana. Because I was obsessed with Nirvana in high school.' And he said, 'The initials are KDC.' And I was like, 'That's my ring. Those are Kurt Cobain's initials... Really bizarre, just really bizarre that that could happen. My friends keep telling me to go buy a lotto ticket."

McDonald called the ring company and got all of the documentation to prove that, yes, that is her ring from high school.

She has no idea how it got to Elitches, but she is going to go meet up with Repine to get the ring soon.

And that, my friends, is a good story.

