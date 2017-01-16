Colo. Senators Gardner, Bennet prepare for upcoming struggle over Affordable Care Act

DECEMBER 15: An Obamacare sign is seen on the UniVista Insurance company office on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Americans are split about 50-50 on the Affordable Care Act, according to the latest Kaiser Health tracking poll.

Colorado's Senate delegation is split exactly 50-50 on Obamacare. That's according to me, Kyle Clark, because there's two of 'em, and I recently spoke to both.

First, Republican Senator Cory Gardner, who would not commit to having an Affordable Care Act replacement that covers everyone with insurance now:

"What we're trying to is make sure that we fix the mess that Obamacare created. In Colorado, hundreds of thousands had their insurance canceled, despite the promise that they'd get to keep the plans that they liked. So if you heard Mike Enzi (a Republican Senator from Wyoming) on the floor of the Senate, when the first step to repeal and replace Obamacare was taken, he talked about building a transition to make that sure people who are currently enrolled are taken care of while we build a replacement plan that we can move to that's better than Obamacare."

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet would appear to be in the third stage of grief over the likely demise of the ACA. He's turned to bargaining. In Washington, some call that bipartisanship. This is what Bennet would say to Gardner:

"If I had 10 seconds with him, I hope that he will take a look at the good things that have occurred as part of the law, and I would tell him that I would be very willing to work with him on the things that haven't worked as well to try to improve the law."

We know that pressure on politicians to repeal or keep the ACA is about to get turned up to 11. On Friday, Next, along with Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, debunked a campaign to paint Senator Gardner as the face of the repeal effort, just because he happened to be presiding over the Senate as it was discussed.

