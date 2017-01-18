Coloradans are headed to Trump's inauguration

KUSA - People are going to the inauguration for different reasons.

Some of them are going with complex feelings. If you voted for Hillary Clinton, it might be easy to look into the crowd at the inauguration and see your political enemies. If you voted for Donald Trump, it might be simpler to see every protester as someone you couldn't have a conversation with. But, the fact is, they're our neighbors.

We're introducing you to Coloradans this week - ones that are headed to Washington D.C. for their own various reasons.

Deb Kelley is getting ready to leave for Washington. Her husband works for the red team - the Republican National Committee. That's how he got a ticket to the inauguration.

But Deb is packing a less partisan view for her trip to Washington. She says, for her, seeing the swearing in will be more of a reminder of how our system works.

"It is a celebration of everything that is American about our process. And George Washington was the first example of that. People have always protested at inaugurals, people have always celebrated at inaugurals and most of the people who will be going on either side are people who are active participants in our democracy, and that's a wonderful thing," she said.

She did get a few tips from previous inauguration attendees, which sounds like the Colorado mantra: wear comfortable shoes and pack power bars.

