Colorado bill would require domestic violence training for stylists

Stylist Sean Porricelli at Blonc Salon, in Denver

DENVER - Just about anything could be a topic of conversation at a salon -- dinner, errands, work, or maybe safety.

A proposal in the Colorado State House would require anyone seeking a cosmetology license or a renewal to take an hour-long class that would help identify signs of domestic abuse.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Edie Hooton (D-Boulder), and would only require stylists to take the class once.

"Hairdressers, in particular, are in a very unique position to recognize signs of abuse," Hooton says.

The class, Hooton said could be an online video, would teach stylists the signs of abuse and give them resources they could pass along to clients who may be dealing with abuse.

“When you really look at it long-term, having that knowledge could never be bad, and if there’s anybody who could be helped by it, what's an hour?” said stylist Sean Porricelli at Blonc Salon, in Denver.

“Certainly you can put 2-and-2 together and see that there’s something going on, usually in their behavior and their actions,” she said.

The proposed law would not require stylists to report abuse to authorities, but simply recognize the signs. Hooton said the reason is to prevent putting stylists at risk.

The bill passed out of a house committee. It now heads to the full house for a vote next week.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV