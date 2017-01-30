Colorado Congressman Jared Polis attends candelight protest in support of refugees

Congressman Jared Polis, a Democrat from Boulder, joined a candlelight protest on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday night, in opposition to the president's refugee ban.

He stepped inside for a bit to talk to Next, about whether he believes Democrats can work with President Trump on an immigration plan.

"I would love to see immigration reform, and yes, it takes the president to sign a law -- the steps that he's taken on his own, without consulting Congress, is moving the opposite direction. We need bridges, not walls with our neighbors," he said. "It just made no sense and really gets in the way of us working together to fix our broken immigration system."

Congressman Polis says he's hearing privately from Republican colleagues that this is not what they expected from a President Trump, which I find personally puzzling, because this is exactly what Candidate Trump promised.

