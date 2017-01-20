Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton had an awesome inauguration seat

The Colordan with the best seat at the inauguration was Republican Congressman Scott Tipton.

He had a few moments on national television, just a few rows up from the former presidents. Everyone at home probably saw him, if even just from the corner of your eye.

Next wanted to know how he ended up with such a great view. So we called him.

"There’s no assigned seating outside of the presidential party, the cabinet, Supreme Court, and our leadership, and just happened to apparently be in a great seat," he said. "I did receive a text from my daughter in Cortez and she was admonishing me to make sure I behave myself."

Tipton said the view from where he was sitting looked pretty good, and it's not just because of his chair:

"You know, it’s incredible. I had the privilege of being at President Obama’s inauguration, as well. To see the mass of Americans gathered together for the peaceful transfer of power in the hope that that always inspires, I believe, in every American that we’re going to have better prospects for the future. It’s an inspiring thing to have the privilege to attend.... You know this is a time for all of us to come together as Americans. I know when President Obama was sworn into office, we may have disagreed on some policies, but you hoped that we’re going to be able to move the country forward. It’s an important juncture in our country’s history.... I come from a rural district where people have not felt the recovery. We need to get the economy moving. We seem to have a president and a congress that wants to get this economy working for all Americans and to move the country and it’s time for us to come together, put the partisanship aside and work on behalf of all America.... When I was listened to the president’s speech, and he was talking about people being left out, left behind, that’s a lot of what we feel in the third district. We’ve had struggling businesses. A lot of challenges for families being able to provide for their futures and so hopeful optimism that we’re hearing out of the new president that we’re going to set a course to get people back to work so that people can have better prospects for the future, I think is very encouraging and hopeful."

